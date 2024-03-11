Banditry Escalates: Schoolchildren Abducted in Sokoto Despite Security Measures

Despite intensified efforts to combat banditry and terrorism, the scourge of abductions continues unabated in Nigeria, with 15 pupils of an Islamiya school falling victim in Sokoto State. This incident compounds the nation's security challenges following recent abductions in Kaduna and Borno states, prompting urgent calls for action from government authorities.

Advertisment

Rising Insecurity: Bandits Strike Again, Abducting Schoolchildren in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the abduction of 15 Almajiri students in Gada Local Government Area. Suspected bandits stormed the community, perpetrating the heinous act in the early hours of Saturday. The state Commissioner of Police, Ali Kaigama, swiftly mobilized security forces to rescue the abducted students and ensure their safe return.

National Response: Government Condemns Abductions, Vows Swift Action

Advertisment

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to prioritize the immediate rescue of all abducted individuals. Meanwhile, the Federal Government, led by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, condemned the abductions, emphasizing the need for collective action to combat banditry and insurgency. The President has directed security agencies to spare no effort in rescuing the victims and holding perpetrators accountable.

Unified Efforts: Mobilizing Communities and Security Forces

In response to escalating insecurity, Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Sokoto, inaugurated the Sokoto State Community Guards Corps to enhance local security measures. The initiative, comprising rigorously trained members, aims to safeguard communities and complement existing security agencies. Traditional leaders, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar, pledged their support for government efforts to restore peace and security.

Advertisment

Regional Collaboration: Governors Unite Against Insecurity

Governors from the North-West region, led by Chairman of the North-West Governors' Forum, Dr. Dikko Rada, reiterated their commitment to combating insecurity collaboratively. Amid political differences, regional leaders emphasized the importance of solidarity in addressing the menace of banditry and terrorism. The collective resolve underscores a concerted effort to restore peace and stability across the northern region.

As the nation grapples with escalating insecurity, swift and decisive action is imperative to safeguard lives and communities. The coordinated efforts of government, security forces, and local stakeholders are crucial in confronting the pervasive threat of banditry and ensuring the safety of all citizens.