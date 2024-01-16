Babatunde Okuneye Takes Helm as New Registrar and Chief Executive of ICSAN

Mr. Babatunde Okuneye, a seasoned professional with a distinguished career across various sectors, has been appointed as the new Registrar and Chief Executive of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN). The announcement was officially made by Nkechi Onyenso, the Chairman of the Publicity and Advocacy Committee of ICSAN.

A Notable Background

Okuneye brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He served as the private secretary to Deputy Governor of Lagos, Olufemi Pedro, from 2003 to 2007. This high-profile role allowed him to gain valuable insights into the workings of public administration, sharpening his expertise in the field.

Academic and Professional Credentials

Okuneye's educational background is robust. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Business Administration from Lagos State Polytechnic and an MBA in Marketing from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi. These academic credentials, combined with his professional experience, make him a formidable figure in the field of administration.

Prior to his current appointment, he held the position of ICSAN's Deputy Registrar of Operations from 2017 to 2018. His career also includes significant positions at prestigious organizations including Equity Indemnity Insurance Company Ltd., First Chartered Insurance Company Ltd., First Atlantic Bank Plc, and Virgin Nigeria Airways. These roles have given him a comprehensive understanding of both the public and private sectors, equipping him with the skills necessary to steer ICSAN towards greater heights.

Commitment to Professional Development

Okuneye is known for his commitment to continuous professional development. He has participated in numerous training programmes on leadership, human resource management, and quality management systems. His professional affiliations include the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, and he is a Certified Recruitment Analyst. His dedication to self-improvement and his passion for his profession make him an ideal leader in his field.