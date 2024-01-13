AUPCTRE Urges Reversal of Federal Government’s Circular on Revenue Remittance

The Federal Government’s recent Circular, demanding a 50 percent revenue remittance from self-funded agencies and the imposition of a ‘Post No Debit’ on their accounts, has sparked significant concern from the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE). The union, in a statement from its General Secretary, Mr. Sikiru Waheed, aired its apprehensions about the potential detrimental consequences of this policy on the operational capacity and survival of these agencies.

The Effects of the Circular

Dated December 28, 2023, the Circular and the subsequent financial restrictions could severely impede the agencies’ capacity to fulfill their mandates as outlined in their establishment Acts. AUPCTRE emphasized that the reduction in funds could compromise the agencies’ ability to achieve their financial targets. More so, it could hamper critical functions like disbursing staff salaries, pensions, gratuities, and funding capital projects.

Impact on Key Organizations and Workers

The union underscored the potential ramifications for essential organizations like the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). Moreover, it warned that the policy could demotivate workers, thereby undermining the effectiveness of these agencies. The union believes that the successful execution of their duties hinges on the motivation and financial capability of the agencies.

A Call for Reconsideration

AUPCTRE has urged the Federal Government to rethink its policy. The union argues that the implementation of the Circular and the ‘Post No Debit’ could be counterproductive. It has called for caution, advocating for a halt in the implementation of these financial restrictions. The union’s stand is clear: for the benefit of the agencies, their employees, and the broader public, the Federal Government needs to review its policy.