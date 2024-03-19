Attempts at Consensus Fail as Three PDP Gubernatorial Aspirants Emerge in Ondo State

Efforts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State to reach a consensus among the nine gubernatorial aspirants have faltered, signaling a competitive race ahead of the upcoming election. Despite discussions and appeals for consensus, three aspirants from the Southern Senatorial District have emerged, each purchasing the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms in Abuja. The aspirants—Adeolu Akinwumi, Olusola Ebiseni, and Otunba Bamidele Akingboye—have demonstrated their commitment to contesting for the PDP ticket, underscoring their belief in their qualifications and capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Former National Vice Chairman of the South-West PDP, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, disclosed the failure of attempts to select a consensus candidate. He emphasized the determination of all contenders to compete, citing the constitutional right for individuals to contest and the delegates' role in determining the party's candidate. Olafeso reiterated the party's unity among leaders and expressed confidence in the fairness of the upcoming primaries.

Emphasis on Merit and Competition

Addressing the failed consensus, aspirant Otunba Bamidele Akingboye affirmed the belief among aspirants in their individual capabilities to lead Ondo State. He underscored the need for tested and trusted leadership, emphasizing the electorate's preference for candidates who can effectively address the state's challenges. Akingboye's sentiments reflect a broader commitment to merit-based selection and competitive politics within the PDP.

Forward Planning

With the PDP congress scheduled for April 15, where the gubernatorial candidate will emerge, the political landscape in Ondo State is poised for heightened activity in the coming months. Aspirants, party leaders, and delegates alike are gearing up for a rigorous primary process, underscoring the significance of the November 16, 2024, gubernatorial election. As the race intensifies, the focus remains on selecting a candidate with the vision, competence, and determination to lead Ondo State forward amidst prevailing challenges.