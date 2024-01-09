ASUU’s University of Ibadan Branch Awards Scholarships to Six Indigent Students

On Tuesday, the University of Ibadan branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) demonstrated its commitment to quality education by awarding scholarships to six deserving students. The awards, part of an initiative that began in 2018, recognize the academic prowess of indigent students and aim to support them in their quest for knowledge.

Award Categories and Beneficiaries

Two students were conferred with the national award, receiving N200,000 each, while four others were granted the branch award of N100,000 each. Chosen based on their financial need and academic brilliance, these students were given a lifeline to complete their education and contribute to both national and international development.

A Commendable Initiative

The Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Prof. Oyebamiji Oyegoke, commended the UI branch for its significant contributions and the scholarship initiative. He emphasized the importance of such awards in facilitating the education of students from underprivileged backgrounds. The praise was echoed by Prof. Ayo Akinwole, the ASUU Chairman of the UI branch, who highlighted the one-off nature of the awards, designed to give as many brilliant, yet financially challenged students as possible the opportunity to benefit.

A Ray of Hope Amid Financial Challenges

Despite unpaid salaries for over seven months, the ASUU members continue to uphold their commitment to quality education. Their dedication resonates more profoundly considering the financial challenges they face, yet they remain steadfast in their goal to uplift indigent yet brilliant students. The awardees, drawn from various fields of study, expressed their gratitude for the support, acknowledging the significance of such initiatives for students hailing from underprivileged backgrounds.