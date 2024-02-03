ASUU at Benue State University Declares Indefinite Strike

In a development that has brought academic activities to a sudden halt, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, has declared an indefinite strike. The commencement of this action was witnessed on Thursday, with the full announcement being made public the following day. Students who turned up for classes on Friday were greeted with locked lecture halls and absent lecturers, a stark manifestation of the union's description of the strike as 'total, indefinite, and comprehensive.'

This strike, led by the union's representatives, Comrade Kwaghfan Tarnongo and Terrumun Gajir, is a response to the university management's alleged failure to address critical welfare concerns of the staff.

This act of defiance comes in the wake of a tripartite agreement reached in January 2023, intended to enhance university funding and tackle issues related to promotion and annual increments. While the Benue State Government has reportedly lived up to its part of the agreement by disbursing additional funds, the union claims the university management has reneged on its responsibilities. According to the union, despite receipt of the extra funding, the staff's entitlements remain unpaid.

Unresolved Disputes Fuel Unrest

The grievances leading to the strike include the university's failure to implement promotions and annual increments for the staff. Prior to this drastic action, the union had sought to resolve the issues through dialogue with the BSU administration.

Regrettably, their efforts did not yield the anticipated outcomes. This strike is not an isolated incident but a resumption of an earlier one suspended in June 2023. The union cites unresolved issues such as payment of arrears, salary shortfalls, and the non-implementation of agreements as the reasons behind their renewed action.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Tse Vanger, confirmed the receipt of the strike notice but remained tight-lipped regarding the university management's plans. He did not disclose the agenda of the meeting that took place on Thursday evening, further heightening the air of uncertainty surrounding this ongoing crisis.