en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Ashabi Simple Praises Husband Portable in Touching Birthday Tribute

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Ashabi Simple Praises Husband Portable in Touching Birthday Tribute

In a touching tribute on her birthday, Ashabi Simple, the fourth wife of acclaimed Nigerian singer Portable, poured out her heart in appreciation for her husband. Despite not being his favorite wife, she was pleasantly surprised when Portable presented her with unexpected gifts. This expression of love comes as a surprise to many, given the complexities of their relationship.

Unexpected Surprises and Birthday Wishes

Last year, during her pregnancy, Portable was present more often, always ensuring Ashabi was the first to receive his birthday wishes. This year, however, with his increasingly busy schedule, Ashabi doubted she would receive the same attention.

However, Portable, in his unique style, made sure to extend birthday wishes and present gifts to Ashabi first, catching her off guard. These gestures, though simple, carry a profound weight for Ashabi, who praised Portable for his rare kindness.

Expressions of Love and Gratitude

Ashabi took to Instagram to express her love for Portable, asking her followers to thank him on her behalf and to pray for him. In a world where public expressions of love can often be superficial, Ashabi’s heartfelt gratitude stands out.

She credits Portable as the man behind her smile and expresses joy in loving him. Her Instagram post became a testament of their love, a beacon of hope for their future together. Ashabi’s pledge to not fail him and her prayers for Portable’s continued success and blessings, sealed her birthday tribute.

The Complexity of Love

The relationship between Ashabi and Portable represents a complex tapestry of love, loyalty, and commitment. It’s a testament to the intricate dynamics of modern relationships and highlights the power of seemingly simple acts of love. Portable may not have made Ashabi his favored wife, but his gestures on her birthday have reaffirmed their bond, leaving Ashabi, and their followers, with a renewed sense of hope and joy.

0
Nigeria Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
5 mins ago
Kano on Edge: Residents Await Supreme Court's Governorship Election Judgement
As the Supreme Court prepared to deliver its judgment in the contested governorship election of Kano State, fear of potential unrest led the residents of Kano city to adopt a cautious stance and remain indoors. The usually bustling streets of the state capital bore an eerie quietude, as schools, shops, and banks chose to remain
Kano on Edge: Residents Await Supreme Court's Governorship Election Judgement
Supreme Court Gears Up for High-Profile Governorship Appeals Amidst Tight Security
45 mins ago
Supreme Court Gears Up for High-Profile Governorship Appeals Amidst Tight Security
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
48 mins ago
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
6 mins ago
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
16 mins ago
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
43 mins ago
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
Latest Headlines
World News
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
25 seconds
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
2 mins
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
End of an Era: Nick Saban Retires from Alabama Football
2 mins
End of an Era: Nick Saban Retires from Alabama Football
CNN's Brianna Keilar Debunks Trump's Claims: An In-Depth Fact-Check
2 mins
CNN's Brianna Keilar Debunks Trump's Claims: An In-Depth Fact-Check
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
3 mins
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
3 mins
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
3 mins
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
4 mins
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
4 mins
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
40 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
46 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app