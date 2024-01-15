Asagba of Asaba Launches Vocational Training Centre to Boost Development

On an auspicious day in Asaba, a city on the cusp of transformation, Professor Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Asagba of Asaba Vocational Training Centre. This landmark event marked the commencement of a project that is poised to redefine the cityscape and bolster the city’s appeal to potential investors.

Edozien, a scholar and a visionary, expressed his delight at witnessing the materialization of a project he had long dreamed of. The centre, strategically situated behind the Federal College Technical Asaba, is not just a building. It is a profound commitment to the city’s future, an initiative designed to address housing issues and attract investment to Asaba.

Collaborative Efforts for Development

The Odogwu of Asaba, Obi Nwanze Oduah, representing the Asagba, echoed Edozien’s satisfaction with the progress. The collaboration between Asaba Esia global services limited and Big C Estate Property, tasked by the Federal government with the development of the site, is a testament to the power of collective efforts in achieving a shared vision.

Architect Ofili Mordi, the consultant to the Asagba on land and waterfront projects, elaborated on the strategic choice of the centre’s location. Apart from its proximity to the college, the location serves as a buffer zone, a measure aimed at deterring criminal activities in the vicinity, ensuring a secure and conducive environment for learning and living.

Commitment to Excellence

Ambassador Dr. Aforjama Joachim, the CEO of Big C Real Estate and Properties, pledged to construct a luxury estate that would be a standout feature in Asaba. This commitment embodies the aspiration to not merely build structures, but to create spaces that reflect the city’s spirit of progress and ambition.

As the ceremony culminated in the official launch of the project, the attendees, including ambassadors of Big C, looked on with anticipation, aware that they were witnessing the beginning of a new chapter in Asaba’s story of growth and transformation.