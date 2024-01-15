en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Asagba of Asaba Launches Vocational Training Centre to Boost Development

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Asagba of Asaba Launches Vocational Training Centre to Boost Development

On an auspicious day in Asaba, a city on the cusp of transformation, Professor Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Asagba of Asaba Vocational Training Centre. This landmark event marked the commencement of a project that is poised to redefine the cityscape and bolster the city’s appeal to potential investors.

Edozien, a scholar and a visionary, expressed his delight at witnessing the materialization of a project he had long dreamed of. The centre, strategically situated behind the Federal College Technical Asaba, is not just a building. It is a profound commitment to the city’s future, an initiative designed to address housing issues and attract investment to Asaba.

Collaborative Efforts for Development

The Odogwu of Asaba, Obi Nwanze Oduah, representing the Asagba, echoed Edozien’s satisfaction with the progress. The collaboration between Asaba Esia global services limited and Big C Estate Property, tasked by the Federal government with the development of the site, is a testament to the power of collective efforts in achieving a shared vision.

Architect Ofili Mordi, the consultant to the Asagba on land and waterfront projects, elaborated on the strategic choice of the centre’s location. Apart from its proximity to the college, the location serves as a buffer zone, a measure aimed at deterring criminal activities in the vicinity, ensuring a secure and conducive environment for learning and living.

Commitment to Excellence

Ambassador Dr. Aforjama Joachim, the CEO of Big C Real Estate and Properties, pledged to construct a luxury estate that would be a standout feature in Asaba. This commitment embodies the aspiration to not merely build structures, but to create spaces that reflect the city’s spirit of progress and ambition.

As the ceremony culminated in the official launch of the project, the attendees, including ambassadors of Big C, looked on with anticipation, aware that they were witnessing the beginning of a new chapter in Asaba’s story of growth and transformation.

0
Nigeria Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
48 seconds ago
Four Abducted Individuals Found Dead in Abuja: A Wake-Up Call for Enhanced Security Measures
In an alarming incident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja, four of ten abductees, kidnapped by criminals in the Kubwa/Dutse area, were tragically found dead. The victims included Folorunsho Ariyo, a secondary school student and the daughter of the Chief Legal Officer of the National University Commission (NUC), and Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar, a 400-level
Four Abducted Individuals Found Dead in Abuja: A Wake-Up Call for Enhanced Security Measures
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
15 mins ago
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Tribal Mark: A Groundbreaking Film on the Nigerian Immigrant Experience
16 mins ago
Tribal Mark: A Groundbreaking Film on the Nigerian Immigrant Experience
Daysman Oyakhilome: Carving a Unique Path in the Christian World
1 min ago
Daysman Oyakhilome: Carving a Unique Path in the Christian World
Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Financial Pressure amid CRR Hike
11 mins ago
Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Financial Pressure amid CRR Hike
Unforeseen Crude Oil Presence on MT Kali: Captain Adeboye's Perplexing Dilemma
12 mins ago
Unforeseen Crude Oil Presence on MT Kali: Captain Adeboye's Perplexing Dilemma
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
12 seconds
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
47 seconds
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
49 seconds
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
53 seconds
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
56 seconds
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
1 min
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
1 min
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
1 min
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
1 min
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
15 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
44 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app