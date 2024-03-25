Army War College Nigeria Launches Internal Security Study Tour to Strengthen National Security Measures

The Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) has embarked on its Internal Security Study Tour (ISST), focusing on army operations codenamed Whirl Punch in Kaduna and Safe Haven in Plateau States. Commencing on March 25, 2024, and concluding on March 28, 2024, the study tour seeks to bolster security measures and address multi-dimensional security threats under the theme "Comprehensive Approach to Security as an Imperative for Addressing Multi-Dimensional Security Threats for Enhanced National Security."

Advertisment

Interagency Collaboration for National Stability

Major Hashim Sa'ad Abdullahi, the college's spokesperson, emphasized the importance of comprehensive security strategies in enhancing national stability. The tour, comprising 75 military participants and 42 individuals from key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) within Nigeria, aims to deepen participants' understanding of joint and interagency operations essential for safeguarding national interests.

Immersive Learning Experience

Advertisment

Abdullahi highlighted the immersive nature of the study tour, enabling participants to witness operational dynamics firsthand and engage with multifaceted challenges inherent in internal security measures. By directly participating in field activities, attendees will confront the complexities of coordinating efforts across military branches and civil authorities, gaining practical insights and strategies for addressing contemporary security threats effectively.

Leadership and Oversight

At the forefront of the tour's organization is Major General Ishaya Maina, the Commandant of AWCN, who assumes the role of Exercise Director. Brigadier General Aminu Umar, the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, will lead Team 1, while Team 2 will be under the leadership of Brigadier General MO Edide, the Director of War and Strategy. Together, they ensure the seamless execution of the tour in alignment with the educational objectives outlined by the College.

The ISST represents a pivotal initiative in fostering interagency cooperation and equipping military and civilian stakeholders with the requisite knowledge and skills to confront evolving security challenges. As Nigeria continues to navigate complex security landscapes, initiatives such as these underscore the commitment to national security and stability.