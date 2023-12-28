en English
Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Lagos; Prominent Politicians Pass Away

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:33 am EST
Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Lagos; Prominent Politicians Pass Away

In a recent operation led by the Rivers State Police Command, two key figures of an armed robbery syndicate were apprehended at a hideout in Elelenwo, following an attack. Officers recovered a stash of arms and ammunition, with one of the suspects, Azubuike Orji, confessing his allegiance to the gang’s leader, Anthony Augustine. Augustine was found in possession of an iPhone XX, suspected packs of marijuana, POS machines, and locally-made pistols.

Robbery in Lagos and Ekiti State

The Lagos Police Command has successfully apprehended three armed robbery suspects accused of stealing N3.2 million and a vehicle from a woman. The gang’s leader, Sheriff Owolabi, had been on the police’s wanted list for previous nefarious activities in Ojodu Berger. The suspects admitted to several car thefts in Lagos, selling the stolen vehicles to a receiver in Cotonou, Benin Republic. The victim was coerced into transferring the funds to the suspects before being abandoned at Kara Bridge. The investigation continues as the police seek to arrest the suspected receiver of the illicit goods.

Meanwhile, a major security concern has arisen in Ekiti State where armed robbers plundered three banks in Ikere town, absconding with a significant sum of money. The law enforcement agencies have been encouraged to expedite their actions to apprehend the culprits.

Sudden Demise of Prominent Politicians

The political landscape has experienced a significant jolt with the sudden demise of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, and the Maiyama local government chairman, Zayyanu Muhammad Bello of Kebbi state. Tributes are pouring in, underlining their considerable contributions to their respective offices. Monarchs in Ondo state are expressing their profound grief over Governor Akeredolu’s passing.

Economic and Educational Concerns

On the economic front, the prices of fish and meat have seen a notable increase. The quality of education in private versus public universities has also been a subject of debate, with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka emphasizing the primary academic focus of universities.

ICT Sector and Technological Advances

Nigeria’s ICT sector continues to show resilience amidst global economic challenges, contributing substantially to the recovery of other sectors. The nation is also keeping pace with technological advancements, embracing the adoption of 6G, a significant leap into the future.

Sports Update and Infrastructure Developments

In sports, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min has been named in South Korea’s Asian Cup squad, under the leadership of coach Jurgen Klinsmann. The team hopes to end a 64-year title drought. On the infrastructure front, the Minister of Niger Delta has assured the completion of the Agenebode-North Ibie-Okpella road during President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

