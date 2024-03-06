Arise Monalisa Foundation Champions Women's Empowerment with 2024 IWD Conference in Abuja

The Arise Monalisa Foundation, in a significant move to bolster women's empowerment, has announced its International Women's Day (IWD) Conference for 2024. With the enlivening theme, "Count her In: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress," this event is poised to unfold on March 18, 2024, at the esteemed Wells Carlton Meetings and Events venue in Asokoro, Abuja. This initiative, in partnership with One Percent International Management Services Ltd, aims to catalyze transformative change for women and youth across the continent.

The conference promises a rich program that includes erudite panel discussions featuring revered experts and stakeholders. These sessions are designed to provide valuable insights and foster dialogues that address the multifaceted challenges women face. Furthermore, the event will facilitate a Mix n Meet networking session, enabling attendees to forge meaningful connections. An exhibition will showcase the innovative products and services developed by female and young entrepreneurs, highlighting their contribution to the economy and society.

Pitch Party and AMF HUB: Elevating Female Entrepreneurship

A highlight of the IWD Conference 2024 is the Pitch Party, where five remarkable female entrepreneurs will compete for a grant and a comprehensive mentorship program. This competition underscores the foundation's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship among women as a pathway to economic independence and empowerment.

Additionally, the groundbreaking launch of the AMF HUB, an avant-garde E-Commerce platform, exemplifies the foundation's innovative approach to supporting women and youths in vulnerable communities by providing a marketplace for their products.