Arewa Group Demands Lifting of Suspension on Senator Ningi, Calls for Investigation into Budget Padding Allegation

The Arewa Advancement for Peace and Development Initiative has issued a fervent plea for the lifting of the three-month suspension imposed on Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, by the Senate. The suspension stemmed from Senator Ningi's assertion that the 2024 budget was padded with a staggering N3.7 trillion by the National Assembly.

Advertisment

In a strongly worded statement released in Jos on Thursday, signed by Alhaji Alhassan Sabo and Dr. Susan Ogbaji, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the Arewa group condemned the suspension as unjust and detrimental to the interests of Nigerians. They called on the Senate to reinstate Senator Ningi and urged the Executive arm of government to conduct a thorough investigation into the budget padding allegations to unveil the truth.

The group expressed dismay over the unfolding events within the National Assembly, particularly the Senate Chamber, which should symbolize pride and serve as a beacon of hope for the nation. They lamented the grave implications of the budget padding allegations, questioning how such a colossal amount could be surreptitiously inserted into the national budget without adequate scrutiny.

Asserting their commitment to peace and development in the North and Nigeria at large, the Arewa group denounced the hasty suspension of Senator Ningi, labeling him a hero of democracy for daring to speak out against perceived injustices. They highlighted the urgency of confronting the systemic challenges undermining the nation's progress, emphasizing that silence in the face of injustice is no longer tenable.

The Arewa Advancement for Peace and Development Initiative issued a stern ultimatum, demanding the immediate lifting of Senator Ningi's suspension and his reinstatement. Failure to comply would result in mobilization efforts spanning the 19 northern states and other concerned citizens and civil society organizations to converge on the National Assembly. Additionally, they urged President Bola Tinubu's administration to institute an independent panel to investigate the allegations, recognizing Senator Ningi's advocacy for the marginalized and underserved segments of society.

The group's impassioned plea underscores the growing discontent over perceived malpractices within the corridors of power and the urgent need for accountability and transparency in governance. As Nigerians await decisive action from authorities, the call for justice resonates across the nation, signaling a collective resolve to uphold democratic values and safeguard the interests of the populace.