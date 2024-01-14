en English
Agriculture

Aremu Elite Backbenchers Revitalize Neglected Road in Ondo State, Ignite Community Spirit

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
In a significant demonstration of community initiative and responsibility, the Aremu Elite Backbenchers (AEB) have undertaken the rehabilitation of a long-neglected road in Ojo Ajowa-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State. For over two decades, this crucial path, which is a lifeline for local farmers and a connectivity route to neighboring Kogi State, had been left in a state of disrepair.

Reviving an Essential Lifeline

The road, once a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians alike, serves as a vital passage to numerous farm settlements and offers a direct connection to Kogi State. Its poor condition had hindered the transportation of produce, affecting the local economy and the livelihoods of farmers in the area. The AEB’s intervention is expected to bring considerable relief to these farmers, improving their access to markets and potentially increasing their income.

A Warm Reception and a Call for More

During the commencement of the rehabilitation works, His Royal Highness Oba Friday Olusa, the Olora of Ora, lauded the AEB for their initiative. He urged other groups and residents to take a leaf from the AEB’s book and undertake similar projects for the community’s advancement. In his words, ‘The AEB has set a remarkable precedent that we can all follow for the rapid development of our community.’

Further Aspirations and Advocacy

Dr. OJ Adehuwa, the chairman of AEB, appealed to the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to enhance the Obanga bridge. The upgrade of this bridge, he emphasized, would further facilitate travel between Ondo and Kogi State. This, in turn, could boost the local economy and foster stronger inter-state relations.

More than Just Road Rehabilitation

In addition to the road rehabilitation, the AEB organized a free medical outreach in the community, offering a variety of health checks and treatments, including free eye glasses. They also contributed to the community’s well-being by installing solar-powered streetlights, illuminating the once darkened streets of Ajowa.

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

