Kenyan National Convicted in U.S. for Advance Fee and Investment Fraud Scheme Paul Maucha, a 58-year-old Kenyan national, has been convicted by a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for orchestrating an advance fee and investment fraud scheme. The fraudulent activities were managed through a shell company named American Eagle Services Group Inc. (AESG), controlled by Maucha. The Deception The scheme entailed

Gleeson Homes Set to Build 196 New Homes in Nottinghamshire Gleeson Homes, a prominent housing developer, has successfully secured planning permission for the construction of 196 new homes in the heart of Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. The project, dubbed Hollinwell Heath, will span a significant 16.2-acre site, offering an exclusive mix of two, three, and four-bedroom houses. Commencement and Completion The company has announced plans to initiate

Groundbreaking Somali TV Program Puts Women's Issues Front and Center In an unprecedented move for Somali television, a new debate show is set to hit the airwaves, addressing a spectrum of contentious societal issues—from period education in schools to the role of women in politics—with an emphasis on gender equality. A production of Bilan, Somalia’s only all-female media house, this groundbreaking initiative ensures at least