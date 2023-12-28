Archbishop Okeke Advocates for Inmate Rehabilitation during Onitsha Correctional Centre Visit

In the spirit of Christmas, the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, made a pastoral visit to the Onitsha Medium Correctional Centre. His visit centered around a message of hope and redemption, emphasizing the belief that not every inmate within Nigeria’s Correctional Centers is guilty of the crimes for which they are serving sentences. He pointed out that some find themselves behind bars due to circumstances that were beyond their control, while others have overstayed their sentences or lack proper legal representation.

Uplifting Inmates Through Skill Acquisition

The Archbishop, in his address, underscored the significance of utilizing time in incarceration constructively. He introduced the inmates to an ultramodern skill acquisition centre he has established within the facility for their benefit. This centre is designed to equip inmates with relevant skills such as computer literacy, tailoring, and barbing. The goal is to empower them to become self-sustaining individuals who can positively contribute to society upon their release.

Aligning with Divine Will

Archbishop Okeke further encouraged the inmates to align themselves with God’s will, assuring them that no power could undermine the divine plan for those who earnestly seek His face. This spiritual guidance is aimed at providing the inmates with a sense of purpose and hope, helping them to see their incarceration as a period of transformation rather than punishment.

Setting a Precedent for Rehabilitation in Nigeria

Joseph Usifo, the state Comptroller of the Nigerian Correctional Service, praised Archbishop Okeke’s initiative. He noted that the skill acquisition centre not only offers opportunities for inmates to develop valuable skills but also sets a precedent for inmate rehabilitation in Nigeria. The centre further provides educational facilities and a conducive cell environment, all of which have been made possible through the Archbishop Okeke’s efforts. This initiative represents a significant step towards a more compassionate and effective approach to correctional services in Nigeria.