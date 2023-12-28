en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Archbishop Okeke Advocates for Inmate Rehabilitation during Onitsha Correctional Centre Visit

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:39 am EST
Archbishop Okeke Advocates for Inmate Rehabilitation during Onitsha Correctional Centre Visit

In the spirit of Christmas, the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, made a pastoral visit to the Onitsha Medium Correctional Centre. His visit centered around a message of hope and redemption, emphasizing the belief that not every inmate within Nigeria’s Correctional Centers is guilty of the crimes for which they are serving sentences. He pointed out that some find themselves behind bars due to circumstances that were beyond their control, while others have overstayed their sentences or lack proper legal representation.

Uplifting Inmates Through Skill Acquisition

The Archbishop, in his address, underscored the significance of utilizing time in incarceration constructively. He introduced the inmates to an ultramodern skill acquisition centre he has established within the facility for their benefit. This centre is designed to equip inmates with relevant skills such as computer literacy, tailoring, and barbing. The goal is to empower them to become self-sustaining individuals who can positively contribute to society upon their release.

Aligning with Divine Will

Archbishop Okeke further encouraged the inmates to align themselves with God’s will, assuring them that no power could undermine the divine plan for those who earnestly seek His face. This spiritual guidance is aimed at providing the inmates with a sense of purpose and hope, helping them to see their incarceration as a period of transformation rather than punishment.

Setting a Precedent for Rehabilitation in Nigeria

Joseph Usifo, the state Comptroller of the Nigerian Correctional Service, praised Archbishop Okeke’s initiative. He noted that the skill acquisition centre not only offers opportunities for inmates to develop valuable skills but also sets a precedent for inmate rehabilitation in Nigeria. The centre further provides educational facilities and a conducive cell environment, all of which have been made possible through the Archbishop Okeke’s efforts. This initiative represents a significant step towards a more compassionate and effective approach to correctional services in Nigeria.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CBN Investigator Rejects Rescheduling of Critical TTB Meeting Amidst Union Bank Acquisition Probe

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Central Bank of Nigeria Revokes Licenses of Eight Service Providers

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Bar Association Honors Late Akeredolu as a Courageous Leader

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Christmas Eve Carnage: Nigeria Mourns as Plateau State Sees Over 70 De ...
@Crime · 29 mins
Christmas Eve Carnage: Nigeria Mourns as Plateau State Sees Over 70 De ...
heart comment 0
Reality Star Phyna Loses 17 Endorsement Deals Amidst Online Controversies

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Reality Star Phyna Loses 17 Endorsement Deals Amidst Online Controversies
Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier over Alleged Killing of Truck Driver; Protests Erupt

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier over Alleged Killing of Truck Driver; Protests Erupt
NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Delta State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Delta State
Lagos Police Apprehend Notorious Robbery Gang: International Connections Unveiled

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos Police Apprehend Notorious Robbery Gang: International Connections Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
1 min
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
1 min
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
2 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
2 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
4 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
6 mins
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
11 mins
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
12 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
13 mins
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
4 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
22 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
30 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
34 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app