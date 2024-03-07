Appeal Court Victory: Julius Abure Reaffirmed as Labour Party Chairman Amidst Leadership Tussle

In a landmark decision on May 12, 2023, the Court of Appeal overturned a previous High Court ruling that had restrained Julius Abure and others from acting as national officers of the Labour Party (LP), marking a significant moment in the party's ongoing leadership dispute. The appeal, which challenged the High Court's jurisdiction over the party's internal affairs, has been closely watched by political observers and party members alike.

The ruling not only reinstates Julius Abure as the national chairman but also underscores the judiciary's stance on not interfering with the internal dynamics of political parties. This decision is seen as a crucial victory for the Abure-led faction, which has been embroiled in a bitter struggle with the Lamidi Apapa-led faction. The Labour Party, under Abure's leadership, is now poised to unite its ranks and focus on the upcoming electoral challenges.

National Response and Future Directions

The Labour Party's national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, hailed the judgment as the end of the leadership crisis that has rocked the party. He emphasized the need for collaboration among all factions to address the pressing issues facing Nigerians under the current government. Meanwhile, the Apapa faction, undeterred by the setback, has announced plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, indicating that the leadership tussle may not be over just yet.

This judicial resolution opens a new chapter for the Labour Party, potentially strengthening its position as a unified force in Nigerian politics. However, the impending appeal to the Supreme Court by the Apapa faction looms as a reminder of the challenges that lie ahead.