Appeal Court Dismisses Kanu's Lawyer's Claim Against DSS, Police in Unlawful Detention Case

The Court of Appeal in Abuja recently rejected an appeal by Felix Okonkwo, a lawyer representing Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), challenging his alleged unlawful detention by the police and the Department of State Security Services (DSS). Okonkwo, alongside Ikenna Chibuike and Okafor Ugochukwu, had accused the security agencies of violating their rights through unlawful arrest and detention on September 27, 2021. Despite their claims, the appellate court found the appeal lacking in merit, thus affirming the initial ruling which had awarded N2 million in compensatory damages against the police but exonerated the DSS.

Advertisment

Unlawful Arrest and Detention

The trio initiated a fundamental rights enforcement proceeding after being detained, alleging torture, harassment, and intimidation in police custody. Although the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja ruled in their favor against the police, it did not find sufficient grounds to implicate the DSS. The appellants sought a more significant compensation than the granted N2 million, arguing the sum insufficient for the violation of their rights. However, the appellate court, led by Justice Okon Abang, held that the trial court had acted within its discretion, given the case's specific facts and circumstances.

Appeal Court's Rationale

Advertisment

Justice Abang, in the unanimous decision, highlighted that the appellants failed to demonstrate how the trial court had erred in its judgment. Specifically, there was no evidence showing DSS operatives at the scene of the arrest in Anambra State. The appellate court's decision rested on the absence of a miscarriage of justice by the lower court, emphasizing the discretionary nature of compensatory damages based on the judicial assessment of each case's unique facts and impacts.

Implications and Reflections

The dismissal of this appeal underscores the complexities involved in cases alleging unlawful detention by state security apparatus. It also highlights the judiciary's role in adjudicating such matters, balancing claims of rights violations against the evidence presented. While the appellants and their supporters may view the decision as a setback, it serves as a reminder of the legal challenges and procedural intricacies faced in holding state security agencies accountable. This case not only reflects on the state of human rights and the rule of law but also on the expectations placed upon the judiciary to arbitrate in disputes involving state actors and individual citizens.