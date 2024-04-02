APM Terminals Apapa Leads in Environmental Protection with Lubricant, PPE Recycling Initiative

On the eve of International Day of Zero Waste, APM Terminals Apapa has taken a significant step towards environmental sustainability by launching a recycling initiative for used lubricants and discarded Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), in collaboration with Kevron Consulting. This project is not just about waste reduction; it's a commitment to safeguarding the port environment from the adverse effects of pollution and demonstrating a model of corporate environmental responsibility.

Advertisment

Strategic Partnership for Environmental Sustainability

In a move to mitigate environmental degradation, APM Terminals Apapa has partnered with Kevron Consulting, a certified environmental management firm in Lagos State, to oversee the safe evacuation, treatment, and recycling of used lubricants and PPEs. Health and Safety Manager Felix Ugwuagbo highlighted the terminal's proactive approach to monitoring the disposal of used lubricants, ensuring they do not contribute to waterway clogs, drain blockages, or air pollution. This partnership signifies a critical step towards environmental sustainability, setting a precedent for other corporations to follow.

Innovative Recycling Processes

Advertisment

The initiative introduces an innovative recycling process where employees are encouraged to exchange their torn or unusable reflective jackets and boiler suits for new ones. These discarded items are then treated and recycled into cleaning rags used within the terminal. Similarly, used lubricants are evacuated from the terminal, treated, and either recycled for other purposes or safely disposed of. This comprehensive recycling process not only reduces waste but also contributes to a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Implications and Future Directions

This recycling initiative by APM Terminals Apapa is a testament to the company's dedication to environmental protection and sustainability. By turning waste materials into useful products, the terminal is not only reducing its environmental footprint but also setting a standard for waste management in the maritime and logistics industry. As this project gains momentum, it holds the potential to inspire similar practices across the globe, fostering a more sustainable future for the planet.