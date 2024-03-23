APGA Hits Back at Ganduje's Criticism, Defends Anambra's Political Position

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has responded to remarks made by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, regarding Anambra State's political affiliation. In a statement, APGA's National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, refuted Ganduje's assertion that Anambra's connection to APGA has hindered its progress, asserting that the state has thrived despite being a minority party.

Defending Anambra's Political Identity

Opara emphasized that Anambra State, though under APGA's leadership, has achieved commendable progress compared to states aligned with the central government. He challenged Ganduje's remarks, pointing out that Kano State's rejection of the APC in the 2023 elections raises questions about the party's performance under Ganduje's leadership.

Critique of Ganduje's Leadership

APGA's response included criticism of Ganduje's governance in Kano, citing the state's rejection of the APC in the last election as evidence of dissatisfaction with his administration. Opara highlighted the performance-based nature of APGA's continued presence in Anambra, underscoring the state's commitment to progressive growth under successive APGA administrations.

Anambra's Achievements under APGA

Opara listed several achievements of Anambra State under APGA leadership, including recognition for ICT deployment and efforts to reduce out-of-school children. He defended the party's decision to remain disconnected from the central government, citing the state's exemplary performance in various sectors as evidence of its self-sufficiency.

Condemnation of Political Maneuvering

APGA criticized the conduct of the APC's colloquium in Anambra, accusing the party of transforming the event into a political rally and conducting a primary election. Opara expressed dismay at the politicization of the colloquium and denounced the declaration of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as the party's candidate in the upcoming election.

In conclusion, APGA reaffirmed its commitment to Anambra's development under the leadership of Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and reiterated its stance on maintaining the state's autonomy and progress under APGA's governance.