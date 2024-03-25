APGA Dismisses Senator Ubah's Call for Anambra to Join APC, Asserts Stronghold in State

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah's recent call for Anambra State to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2025 gubernatorial election has been met with dismissal by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Ubah, a member of the APC representing Anambra South, urged Anambra to "connect to the center" by aligning with the APC, vowing to use his influence to collapse smaller political parties' structures for the APC's benefit.

APGA's Response

In response, APGA spokesperson Tony Olisa-Mbeki downplayed Ubah's influence and asserted that he cannot deliver Anambra to the APC. Mbeki emphasized APGA's strong position in the state, stating that Anambra has thrived under the party's leadership. He highlighted APGA's track record of governance in the state and the developmental achievements under leaders like Peter Obi, Willie Obiano, and current Governor Charles Soludo. Mbeki also refuted claims that Anambra needs to align with the APC for development, arguing that the state has made significant progress under APGA's administration.

Political Implications

Ubah's remarks have sparked controversy in Anambra, a historical stronghold for APGA. With APGA governing the state since 2006, the party aims to retain control in the upcoming election despite challenges from other political parties. Mbeki's response signals APGA's determination to maintain its dominance in Anambra's political landscape and refutes the notion that aligning with the APC is necessary for the state's development.