APC Women Leader Stands Firm Despite Suspension Over Governor Criticism

Maryam Suleiman, the suspended Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, has expressed no regrets over her criticisms of Governor Uba Sani, stating that her suspension by the party is an act of God.

In a telephone interview with Punch on Monday, Suleiman described her suspension as unsurprising and maintained her composure in the face of the disciplinary action.

The Kaduna State APC leadership suspended Suleiman indefinitely on Sunday following her public criticisms of Governor Sani's remarks about inheriting a significant debt from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Governor Sani had expressed concerns about the financial situation inherited from El-Rufai during a Town Hall Meeting, prompting Suleiman to voice her dissent in a viral video posted on social media.

Despite her suspension, Suleiman stood by her remarks in the video, emphasizing that she spoke the truth and asserting that she had yet to receive an official suspension letter from the party.

She reiterated her criticism of Governor Sani, accusing him of mismanagement and advising him against blaming El-Rufai for his shortcomings.

Suleiman also highlighted El-Rufai's support for Sani's political career, describing him as their leader and cautioning Sani against opposing him.

"I have no regrets over my criticism of Governor Sani. I thank God for all that happened," she affirmed, maintaining her stance in the face of the disciplinary action.