APC Urges Gubernatorial Aspirants to Maintain Peace Ahead of Primary Election

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on aspirants vying for the party's gubernatorial ticket in the upcoming April 20 primary election to refrain from making statements that could escalate tensions in the state.

In an Easter message delivered in Akure by the state's publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye, the party reiterated its commitment to ensuring a peaceful and transparent selection process for a widely accepted candidate.

Kalejaye emphasized the APC's growing strength and dominance over other political entities in Ondo State, attributing it to the party's organization and viability.

He commended the dedication and loyalty of party leaders and members, expressing confidence in a bright future for the APC and assuring members of better prospects ahead.

Kalejaye also expressed optimism about the country's economic improvement in the near future.

"It is our hope that the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ will inspire a deeper sense of patriotism, unity within our party, and a profound love for our dear state for the benefit of all," he added.