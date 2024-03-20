APC Unveils Consensus Candidates for Gombe State Local Government Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has revealed the lineup of its consensus candidates for chairmen and their deputies in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Local Government elections. The list, jointly signed by the State APC Chairman, Nitte Amangal, and the party's Secretary, Abubakar Umar S. Goro, was submitted to the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC).
According to Ismaila Uba Misilli, the spokesperson to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the APC's selection of candidates reflects individuals who are ready to lead their respective local government areas with vision and a commitment to progress, aligning with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya's development agenda.
Among the notable candidates are Danladi Adamu and Habib Hassan for the positions of Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively in Akko LGA. Similarly, Ibrahim Salisu and Philemon Ezra have been nominated for the same positions in Balanga LGA.
In Billiri LGA, Egla Idris has been endorsed for the chairman's position, with Yila Maidawa as the deputy. Meanwhile, in Dukku LGA, Adamu Mohammed Waziri and Umar Manu Malala have been selected as the chairman and deputy candidates respectively.
The unveiling of these consensus candidates underscores the APC's commitment to presenting capable and dedicated leaders who will drive development and progress at the local government level in Gombe State. With a focus on continuity and effective governance, the APC aims to secure victory in the forthcoming local government elections and continue its efforts to improve the lives of residents across the state.