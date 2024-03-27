APC to Commence Sale of Nomination Forms for Ondo State Governorship Aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled plans to initiate the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for individuals aspiring to contest the Ondo State Governorship. According to Emma Enekwu, the chairman of the state primary election committee, the decision is part of the revised schedule of activities and timetable for the gubernatorial election, signaling the commencement of the electoral process.

Timeline of Activities

Enekwu disclosed that the sale of forms is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, March 27th, and will run until April 3rd. Following the conclusion of the form sale, aspirants will undergo screening from April 11th to 12th to assess their eligibility and qualifications for participation in the electoral race. Subsequently, the Delegate Congress is slated for Monday, April 15th, paving the way for the primary election on April 20th, where the party's candidate will be selected.

Procedures and Costs

Aspiring candidates are required to procure the Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms, which come at a cost of N50 million. This financial requirement underscores the significance of the gubernatorial contest and reflects the party's commitment to ensuring a rigorous selection process. The sale of forms represents a crucial milestone in the electoral journey, offering aspiring politicians the opportunity to formally declare their candidacy and embark on their campaign endeavors.