APC South-West Vice Chairman Isaac Kekemeke Declares Intent for Ondo Governorship Race

Isaac Kekemeke, the national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the South-West region, has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming Ondo State governorship primary election scheduled for April 20th.

Kekemeke made his intentions known during a press conference and the public presentation of his campaign team's "LEKELEKE agenda of prosperity and peace" in Akure on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Kekemeke stated, “Today, I stand humbly before you to affirm my participation in the governorship primary election of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), slated for April 20, 2024.”

Describing himself as a tested and trusted aspirant, Kekemeke highlighted his vast experience in various leadership roles, including former Secretary to State Government (SSG), former attorney general, former commissioner of works, lands and housing, and minority leader in the state House of Assembly. He also emphasized his current position as the APC national vice chairman for the South-West.

Asserting his readiness for the role, Kekemeke emphasized his aim “To make government seeable, touchable and feelable, so much so that the pain of one would be the pain of all.”

He stressed the importance of visionary leadership and stated, “Ondo State needs leadership not only for a segment of the state but for the whole state.”

Outlining his agenda for prosperity and peace, Kekemeke proposed initiatives to promote industrial growth, education, healthcare, food security, and employment opportunities in Ondo State. His plans include free and compulsory primary education, highly subsidized tertiary education, quality healthcare services, establishment of a pharmaceutical company, and initiatives to boost agriculture and small-scale industries.

In conclusion, Kekemeke expressed his commitment to the development and progress of Ondo State, urging party members and citizens to join him in realizing the state's potential.