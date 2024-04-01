APC Calls for Confidence and Optimism, Pledges Bright Future Under Tinubu's Leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to maintain confidence and optimism in a promising future under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu. Henry Morka, the party's National Publicity Secretary, conveyed this message in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, emphasizing the significance of Easter in the Christian faith.

Advertisment

Morka highlighted Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday, as a symbol of triumph over adversity, representing the victory of light over darkness. He emphasized the message of hope and renewal that Easter brings, urging Nigerians to remain steadfast in their belief in a brighter and more prosperous future for the country.

"On this important occasion, we are reminded of God’s infinite capacity to turn dark clouds into silver linings and hopelessness into great hope and fortune. We urge Nigerians to stay confident and hopeful of a brighter and more prosperous future for our country," Morka stated.

Reflecting on the essence of Easter, Morka underscored the significance of Jesus Christ's resurrection in uniting and reconciling humanity. He urged Nigerians to emulate Christ's example by embracing unity and fostering a sense of togetherness as a nation.

Advertisment

"As we celebrate this rare act of supreme sacrifice, we must strive to follow His lead and embrace those things that unite us as Nigerians rather than those that divide us," Morka remarked.

The APC spokesperson also called on Christians to embody the virtues of Easter by extending selfless love, kindness, compassion, charity, and forgiveness to their families, friends, neighbors, and the less privileged.

"These are some of the enduring virtues inherent in the death and resurrection of Christ, and we pray that the many graces and blessings of Easter be upon us all," he concluded.

The statement from the APC underscores the party's commitment to promoting unity, compassion, and hope for a prosperous future, as Nigeria celebrates the Easter season.