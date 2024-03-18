APC Affirms Oyetola's Commitment to Peace Amidst PDP Allegations

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to the defense of former governor Adegboyega Oyetola, describing him as a peace-loving individual amidst allegations by the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he is endangering the peace of Osun.

Refutation of PDP Claims

In a statement issued by Tajudeen Lawal, the Osun State chairman of the APC, and Chief Kola Olabisi, the party's Director of Media and Information, the Osun APC vehemently refuted the assertions made by the PDP. Lawal emphasized that the allegations were not only outlandish but also devoid of any factual basis, suggesting that they were concocted to serve the PDP's agenda.

Peaceful Disposition of Osun APC

Lawal reiterated the peaceful disposition of the Osun APC, particularly during Oyetola's tenure as Governor. He highlighted Oyetola's handling of challenging situations, including an attempt on his life during the EndSARS protests, as evidence of his commitment to peace and non-violence.

Response to Allegations of Violence

Lawal emphasized that Oyetola is not known for violence and that any issues with security agencies should be addressed without dragging the presidency or President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into baseless controversies. He urged those making allegations to provide verifiable facts and refrain from resorting to propaganda and cheap blackmail tactics.

Clarification on NEMA Rice Issue

Addressing claims regarding rice distribution from NEMA, Lawal clarified that Oyetola never received any rice from NEMA, debunking the PDP's assertions as false and lacking in evidence. He criticized the PDP for spreading misinformation and urged them to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to smear campaigns.

Focus on Presidential Mandate

Lawal reiterated Oyetola's dedication to fulfilling the presidential mandate entrusted to him, emphasizing tangible results achieved under his leadership. He reaffirmed the Osun APC's commitment to peace and urged individuals with grievances to seek resolution through appropriate channels without resorting to baseless accusations.

As the political landscape in Osun continues to evolve, the Osun APC remains steadfast in defending its members and upholding the principles of peace, integrity, and accountability.