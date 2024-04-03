APC Aborigines Endorse Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for Ondo State Governorship Election

The pioneer leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, known as APC Aborigines, have thrown their weight behind Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as their preferred candidate ahead of the party's primary and the November governorship election.

The endorsement was announced during a meeting of the group led by Sola Iji, former ambassador to Togo, in Akure, where they officially adopted Governor Aiyedatiwa's candidacy.

Prominent leaders of the party present at the event included former Deputy Leader of the Senate, Prof. Ajayi Borrofice, Chief Tokunbo Ajasin, Dr. Taiwo Malumi, Mrs. Grace Animola, Alhaji Yinusa Adeola, and Hon. Akinsehinde Awodeyi-Apata.

Ambassador Iji, speaking on behalf of the group, revealed that Governor Aiyedatiwa emerged as the preferred candidate following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a nine-member committee. Out of the three aspirants recommended after screening, Governor Aiyedatiwa scored the highest mark of 777, meeting the set criteria including popularity, financial capability, integrity, and educational background, among others.

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming endorsement, Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked the party leaders for their dedication to the party's development. He emphasized the significance of their endorsement in line with the "Renewed Hope" agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and highlighted the importance of continuity to uphold the legacy of former Governor, Late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

Accepting the endorsement with humility and a sense of responsibility, Governor Aiyedatiwa pledged to rededicate himself to the collective goal of building a more prosperous Ondo State, expressing confidence in the APC's path to victory in the impending gubernatorial election.