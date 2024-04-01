Anglican Bishop Urges Nigerians to Turn to God Amidst Economic Challenges

In his Easter message delivered on Sunday in Ilorin, Rt. Rev. Sunday Ajewole, the Bishop of the Diocese of Kwara in the Anglican Communion and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kwara, underscored the significance of seeking solace in God amidst prevailing economic hardships.

Ajewole urged Nigerians to embrace sacrificial giving of their time, talents, and resources as a means to foster peace and stability in the nation. He emphasized the virtues of faithfulness, availability, and teachability in navigating the current challenging times.

"We need peace in this country. Everybody should try as much as possible to sacrifice so that others will be at peace. Sacrifice is very important this time round. Sacrifice everything: your time, talent, and treasure," the Bishop stressed.

Highlighting the resurrection of Jesus Christ as a reality that brings salvation and healing, Ajewole urged individuals to place their trust in God and develop unwavering faith in Him, emphasizing the importance of seeking God's guidance at all times.

"When we rely on God, things will work well. I also strongly kick against preaching Christ without Christ, salvation without sanctification, decision without discipleship, love without lordship, prosperity without purpose, blessing without birthright, and revival without reformation," the bishop emphasized.

The Bishop's message resonates with the enduring message of Easter, urging believers to find strength and hope in their faith amidst the challenges confronting the nation. Ajewole's call for sacrificial giving and steadfast reliance on God reflects the ongoing dialogue within religious circles about the role of faith in times of adversity.