Anglican Bishop Affirms Victory and Hope for Nigeria Amid Easter Celebrations

As Christians worldwide celebrate Easter, the Bishop of Ibadan-North Anglican Diocese, Rt Rev. Williams Aladekugbe, has affirmed hope and victory for Nigeria and the entire world through Christ’s resurrection.

In his Easter message released on Saturday in Ibadan, Bishop Aladekugbe emphasized the hope of eternity for all believers in the power of Christ’s resurrection.

"Despite the challenges of materialism, violence, corruption, and faithlessness plaguing our world today, the finger of Christ is evident everywhere; our hope of redemption remains steadfast," he remarked.

Reflecting on the state of Nigeria, Bishop Aladekugbe acknowledged the prevailing uncertainty and challenges, including rampant violence and insecurity. However, he emphasized that Christ's resurrection offers hope for those who believe in Him.

"Our nation may be facing turmoil, but Christ assures us of restoration and renewal. The path to our nation's recovery may be unknown to us, but God holds the plan. Therefore, we must anchor our hope in Him," he declared.

The Bishop urged believers to share the message of Christ's resurrection and live according to its principles, emphasizing that Jesus is the ultimate source of hope and transformation for the world.

Highlighting the significance of Easter, Bishop Aladekugbe described Jesus as a life-changer and emphasized the defeat of death through His resurrection. He emphasized that Christ's resurrection signifies the vindication of righteousness and the triumph of truth over suppression.

"In times of persecution and adversity, we can find strength and assurance in Christ's victory over death. As believers, we have the promise of eternal life through Christ's resurrection," he affirmed.

Bishop Aladekugbe concluded by urging believers to rejoice in the assurance that Christ lives and holds the promise of a better tomorrow for Nigeria, the world, and eternity.