Anambra State Vows Justice for Man Brutalized by Anti-Tout Squad in Viral Video

Anambra State's government has pledged to take disciplinary actions against members of the Special Anambra Anti-Touting Squad (SASA) involved in the brutalization of Wilfred Ezike, caught in a disturbing social media video. The incident, which occurred in Onitsha, Anambra State, has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for justice.

Advertisment

The public outcry began when a video surfaced online, showing SASA operatives assaulting Ezike with a pestle, as he pleaded for his life, citing his pregnant wife.

The video showcases a troubling misuse of power, with the operatives ignoring Ezike's pleas and instead, intensifying their assault. Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chikodi Anarah, expressed deep concern and assured that an investigation is underway to bring the responsible parties to justice.

Ezike, known as Mgbilimgba, has reportedly been a figure of notoriety, alleged to have been involved in various criminal activities. His arrest sparked mixed reactions, with some community members expressing relief, while others condemned the brutal method of apprehension.

The incident underscores a broader issue of law enforcement overreach and the importance of adhering to legal procedures, even when dealing with alleged criminals.