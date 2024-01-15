Anambra State Initiates Adoption of Nigeria Startup Act: A Leap Towards Technological Progression

Anambra State in Nigeria has ignited the spark of technological evolution by commencing the process of adopting the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA). The announcement was made by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Chinwe Okoli, who revealed that a two-day event was held to engage and validate ecosystem stakeholders.

Engaging the Ecosystem

This pivotal gathering served as a platform for various government officials, including the Deputy Governor Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and Commissioners across diverse sectors. The meeting also welcomed representatives from the industry, academia, hub founders, startups, and members of the broader tech community. The intention of the session was to foster dialogue and consensus around the adoption of the NSA, a landmark legislation designed to spur technological innovation and business incubation.

The Nigeria Startup Act

The NSA is a ground-breaking piece of legislation that aims to stimulate innovation within the technology sector and promote business incubation. This law is seen as a critical driver towards enhancing Nigeria’s position as a burgeoning technological powerhouse in Africa and beyond.

Embracing the Future

Deputy Governor Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim accentuated the importance for Anambra State to integrate technology into its development paradigm, to spearhead the global technology revolution and usher in transformative change. The adoption of the NSA is a testament to this commitment, marking a significant stride towards technological progression.