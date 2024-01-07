en English
Nigeria

Anambra State Governor Announces Ban on Sand Mining to Combat Erosion in Oko

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
Anambra State Governor Announces Ban on Sand Mining to Combat Erosion in Oko

In a strategic move to combat the erosion menace threatening Oko town, the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has announced an imminent executive order banning sand excavation and mining activities in the area. The decision, unveiled during the inauguration of the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Civic Center and the unveiling of the former Vice President’s statue, is a direct response to the severe erosion threat that hangs like a Damocles’ sword over Oko.

Anticipated Executive Order

The anticipated executive order is designed to arrest the rapid erosion in Oko, which, if left unchecked, could potentially render the town extinct within fifty years. The ban targets activities that have been identified as key contributors to the erosion problem, particularly sand mining and unregulated flooding. Violators of the ban will face stringent legal repercussions, including prosecution.

Task Force to Enforce the Ban

To ensure the effective implementation of the ban, Governor Soludo has initiated the formation of a 25-man task force. This team will consist of representatives from five communities within Oko and will be mandated to seize any vehicles found contravening the order. The task force is a testament to the government’s resolve to save Oko from the brink of extinction.

Reviving the Community Spirit

While announcing the ban, Governor Soludo advocated for the Public, Private, Community Partnership (PPCP) model for sustainable development. He underscored the need for a revival of the community spirit, a trait he believes was exemplified by the late Dr. Ekwueme. The Governor also pledged to undertake the construction of crucial roads in the area, marking a holistic approach to the town’s development.

Chief Luke Nweke, the President General of Oko, lauded the Governor’s developmental initiatives during the event, while also highlighting additional community needs that require governmental interventions. The ceremony was a fusion of celebration and commitment, with the Governor addressing the critical issue of erosion that threatens Oko.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

