Anambra Schoolgirl Rape: Man Arrested, Governor Soludo Demands Swift Justice

In a significant development that underscores the Anambra State Government's resolve against sexual violence, a middle-aged man, identified as Onuora, has been arrested for allegedly raping a schoolgirl in Onitsha. The incident, which has ignited widespread outrage, saw the suspect being apprehended at the premises of Ado Girls Secondary School, marking a critical step in the state's efforts to combat such heinous acts.

Advertisment

The arrest of Onuora by security operatives, after being on their radar for suspected predatory behavior around the school, has been a moment of relief for the community. Following the arrest, Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, made a decisive move by demanding the suspect's remand at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka.

This demand not only underscores the gravity with which the state views the offense but also signals a strong commitment to ensuring justice is served swiftly and effectively. Prof Ngozi Chumthe a Udeh, the state Commissioner for Education, in a statement, reiterated the governor's resolve to employ every legally available means to prosecute the perpetrator, aiming to set a deterrent for future offenders.

Broader Efforts to Combat Sexual Violence

The arrest of Onuora is not an isolated event in Anambra State's fight against rape and sexual defilement. In recent months, the Anambra State Police command, under the directive of Commissioner of Police Aderemi Adeoye, has arrested and detained no fewer than 11 suspects in various cases of rape and defilement across the state.

These concerted efforts highlight the state's broader strategy to tackle sexual violence head-on, ensuring that such crimes do not go unpunished. By taking a firm stance and pushing for the immediate arraignment of indicted suspects, the state sends a clear message about its zero tolerance for sexual violence.