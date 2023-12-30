en English
Anambra Market Leaders Decry Economic Downturn Amid Strict Forex Policies

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:16 pm EST
Anambra Market Leaders Decry Economic Downturn Amid Strict Forex Policies

In a year marred by economic challenges and stringent policies, Anambra State in Nigeria has been grappling with a significant downturn in market activities. The situation, which has been particularly pronounced throughout 2023, stems from a combination of stringent foreign exchange regulations and the observance of the Monday sit-at-home directive.

Impact of Economic Policies and the Sit-at-Home Directive

Jude Nwankwo, the President-General of Building Materials Market in Ogidi, recently shed light on the situation during a media interaction. Nwankwo highlighted the adverse impact these factors had on the market, especially during the festive Yuletide season. He pointed out that government policies such as fuel price increases and foreign exchange rates have severely affected their businesses.

Importers and manufacturers are finding it increasingly difficult to transact overseas due to the exorbitant cost of foreign exchange. The rate has nearly tripled due to currency devaluation, turning even routine activities such as paying employees into a challenge. With salaries proving inadequate to cope with the economic strain, the market leaders are urging the Federal Government to review these policies and render them more conducive to business operations.

The State of Anambra Economy

Despite the market downturn, Anambra State’s Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, commended the performance of the Anambra economy in 2023. The 2023 budget achieved a 70% implementation rate, but encountered setbacks in meeting the target for Internally Generated Revenue and handling the devaluation of the Naira. The state also focused on critical infrastructure, agricultural sector development, and plans for recruiting more teachers.

However, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has threatened to suspend its operations in Anambra State due to the failure of the state government to pay contractors the sum of N900 million owed for supplying Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) to power streetlights. This has added to the distress of businesses in the region.

Struggle for Revival

In an attempt to combat the economic slump, the state government has been actively encouraging traders to resume business on Mondays. However, fear and concern for safety have led to low turnout among customers, traders, transporters, and banking institutions. As the New Year approaches, the people of Anambra State and the market leaders await a change in economic conditions and policies that could help revive the market and ease the burden of the current economic challenges.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

