Analysts’ Data Services and Resources Report: Top Five Nigerian Companies with Highest ESG Ratings

Access Holdings, Dangote Cement, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria, PZ Cussons, and AxaMansard Insurance have come out as the top five Nigerian companies with the highest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings for 2023, according to a comprehensive report by Analysts’ Data Services and Resources.

Leaders in ESG Practices

The report analyzed and compared ESG practices of various companies, with Access Holdings leading the pack with a 73 percent score. Dangote Cement, GlaxoSmithKline, PZ Cussons, and AxaMansard Insurance trailed closely, scoring 71, 66, 65, and 64 percent respectively. These companies have successfully integrated ESG practices into their operations and have been transparent about these practices on their public platforms.

(Read Also: Family Dispute Over Alleged Found Cash in Nigeria Ends in Court Dismissal)

ESG Laggards

On the flip side, some companies were found to be lagging in ESG practices. Abbey Mortgage Bank, Stanbic, Cap, Cornerstone Insurance, and Guinea Insurance were among the companies at the bottom of the list, scoring 46 and 47 percent. The report also pointed out that PharmDeko, Transcorp Hotel, Computer Warehouse Group, and MRS Oil, along with Africa Prudential, have scores of 45 and 44 percent respectively.

(Read Also: Kebbi State Government Trains 2,400 Primary School Teachers: A Leap Forward in Nigeria’s Education Sector

Trends and Challenges in ESG Reporting

According to the report, the average ESG score among Nigerian companies increased slightly to 37.4 percent in 2023 from 36.7 percent in 2022. This indicates that the overall ESG performance is still below the mid-level mark of 50 percent. The report also noted that while the social pillar is the most reported aspect of ESG, environmental reporting remains the least addressed area. Another significant challenge highlighted in the report is the difficulty in aggregating and interpreting the vast amount of ESG information in a way that is useful to investors and policymakers.

Read More