en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Analysts’ Data Services and Resources Report: Top Five Nigerian Companies with Highest ESG Ratings

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Analysts’ Data Services and Resources Report: Top Five Nigerian Companies with Highest ESG Ratings

Access Holdings, Dangote Cement, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria, PZ Cussons, and AxaMansard Insurance have come out as the top five Nigerian companies with the highest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings for 2023, according to a comprehensive report by Analysts’ Data Services and Resources.

Leaders in ESG Practices

The report analyzed and compared ESG practices of various companies, with Access Holdings leading the pack with a 73 percent score. Dangote Cement, GlaxoSmithKline, PZ Cussons, and AxaMansard Insurance trailed closely, scoring 71, 66, 65, and 64 percent respectively. These companies have successfully integrated ESG practices into their operations and have been transparent about these practices on their public platforms.

(Read Also: Family Dispute Over Alleged Found Cash in Nigeria Ends in Court Dismissal)

ESG Laggards

On the flip side, some companies were found to be lagging in ESG practices. Abbey Mortgage Bank, Stanbic, Cap, Cornerstone Insurance, and Guinea Insurance were among the companies at the bottom of the list, scoring 46 and 47 percent. The report also pointed out that PharmDeko, Transcorp Hotel, Computer Warehouse Group, and MRS Oil, along with Africa Prudential, have scores of 45 and 44 percent respectively.

(Read Also: Kebbi State Government Trains 2,400 Primary School Teachers: A Leap Forward in Nigeria’s Education Sector

Trends and Challenges in ESG Reporting

According to the report, the average ESG score among Nigerian companies increased slightly to 37.4 percent in 2023 from 36.7 percent in 2022. This indicates that the overall ESG performance is still below the mid-level mark of 50 percent. The report also noted that while the social pillar is the most reported aspect of ESG, environmental reporting remains the least addressed area. Another significant challenge highlighted in the report is the difficulty in aggregating and interpreting the vast amount of ESG information in a way that is useful to investors and policymakers.

Read More

0
Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

No Takers for Halil Okovic's Stake Offer in PTG Gorazde

By Israel Ojoko

EnterprisingYou to Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit with 'Launchpad' Event in Bury

By Rafia Tasleem

EU Sanctions Russia's Largest Diamond Producer Alrosa Amid Escalating Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Alec Bradley & Starlight Distillery Unveil Exclusive Cigar-Bourbon Pairing

By Ayesha Mumtaz

ORIT Proposes Merger with AERI to Create £1.6 Billion Renewable Energ ...
@Business · 58 seconds
ORIT Proposes Merger with AERI to Create £1.6 Billion Renewable Energ ...
heart comment 0
Crackdown on Flour Hoarders: Tank District Administration Enforces Fair Market Practices

By Rizwan Shah

Crackdown on Flour Hoarders: Tank District Administration Enforces Fair Market Practices
Indian Spirits Industry Braces for Flat Growth in 2024 Amid Challenges and Opportunities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Spirits Industry Braces for Flat Growth in 2024 Amid Challenges and Opportunities
Bank of Maharashtra Cuts Home Loan Interest Rates to Foster Customer Satisfaction

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bank of Maharashtra Cuts Home Loan Interest Rates to Foster Customer Satisfaction
Nigerian Banks Initiate Recovery of COVID-19 Relief Loans

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Banks Initiate Recovery of COVID-19 Relief Loans
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot
15 seconds
Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot
Israeli Ministers Back 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians Amid US Condemnation
17 seconds
Israeli Ministers Back 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians Amid US Condemnation
Former Selangor FC Goalkeeper, Jamsari Sabian, Forced to Sell Medals Amidst Unpaid Salaries
25 seconds
Former Selangor FC Goalkeeper, Jamsari Sabian, Forced to Sell Medals Amidst Unpaid Salaries
ABC Juice: A New Health Trend of 2023
1 min
ABC Juice: A New Health Trend of 2023
Daily News Reveals All-Star Boys Golf Team for Fall 2023
1 min
Daily News Reveals All-Star Boys Golf Team for Fall 2023
'Duke Shots': The Key to Duke Blue Devils' Basketball Success
1 min
'Duke Shots': The Key to Duke Blue Devils' Basketball Success
NJAC Division Play Resumes: Spotlight on Morris/Sussex Girls Basketball
1 min
NJAC Division Play Resumes: Spotlight on Morris/Sussex Girls Basketball
PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad
2 mins
PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad
David Wagner Critiques Luxembourg's New Government Policies
2 mins
David Wagner Critiques Luxembourg's New Government Policies
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app