Alliance for Credible Poll Opposes Minister's Role in Ondo Gubernatorial Candidate Selection

As preparations intensify for the 2024 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the Alliance for Credible Poll (ACP) has raised objections to the involvement of Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, in leading the President's search team to select a suitable gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC). The group contends that Tunji Ojo's personal interests and alleged support for a particular candidate disqualify him from overseeing the candidate selection process, citing concerns over impartiality and fairness.
Questioning Qualifications and Impartiality
In a statement issued by the chairman of the ACP, Olugbenga Adesina, the group voiced reservations about Tunji Ojo's suitability to lead the candidate selection team. They argue that his affiliation with a specific candidate undermines the integrity of the selection process, asserting that individuals with vested interests should not spearhead such crucial endeavors. Adesina emphasized the principle of equity and the need for individuals with unbiased perspectives to oversee the selection of a gubernatorial candidate who can effectively represent the interests of the APC and the people of Ondo State.
Call for Independent Oversight
Highlighting concerns over transparency and accountability, the ACP urged President Bola Tinubu to assign the task of selecting a gubernatorial candidate to independent-minded individuals who can collaborate with the APC leadership to identify a formidable candidate with grassroots appeal. The group emphasized the importance of choosing a candidate based on merit, performance, and alignment with the party's values, rather than personal affiliations or vested interests. They underscored the need for a fair and inclusive selection process that prioritizes the aspirations and welfare of the people of Ondo State.
Demand for Accountability and Fairness
In addition to questioning Tunji Ojo's involvement, the ACP raised broader concerns about governance and accountability. They criticized the alleged diversion of palliatives and resources meant for vulnerable Nigerians, highlighting the need for transparent and responsible leadership. The group urged for greater scrutiny of public officials and accountability for their actions, citing instances of unresolved investigations and calls for transparency in governance. Ultimately, they reiterated their commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that the selection of a gubernatorial candidate reflects the will and interests of the people.