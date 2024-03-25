Alleged Vandalism of Billboards Sparks Tension Ahead of Ondo APC Gubernatorial Primary

The Wale Akinterinwa Campaign Organisation (WACO) has accused supporters of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of destroying its billboards ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary in Ondo State. However, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as falsehoods aimed at tarnishing the governor's reputation.

Call for Caution

In response to the alleged vandalism, the WACO has called on Governor Aiyedatiwa to rein in his supporters and prevent further destruction of Akinterinwa's billboards. The organisation highlighted previous incidents, including the destruction of billboards during President Bola Tinubu's visit to the state in February, expressing disappointment at the governor's failure to address the matter despite promises to do so.

Appeal for Party Unity

Amidst the escalating tension, the WACO urged APC leaders at both state and national levels to caution Governor Aiyedatiwa to prevent further damage to the party's reputation in the state. Additionally, they called on security agencies to ensure the safety of supporters of other aspirants and their properties across the state. However, the director of Aiyedatiwa's campaign group dismissed the allegations as baseless and urged the WACO to address internal issues rather than casting aspersions on the governor.