Alleged Threat to Aregbesola's Life Sparks Concern in Osun APC Caucus

The Omoluabi Progressives Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has raised alarm over what it perceives as a threat to the life of Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate past Minister of Interior.

In a statement issued by its Organising and Publicity Secretary, Oluwaseun Abosede, the group expressed concerns about a statement attributed to Ismail Omipidan, the media aide to former Osun State governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Quoting from Omipidan's article titled "What does Aregbesola want from Oyetola?" the caucus highlighted a passage suggesting potential harm to Aregbesola if he continues his political pursuits against certain party interests.

The group pointed to past attacks on Aregbesola and his supporters as evidence of a looming threat, calling on security agencies to investigate Omipidan's statement and take preemptive measures to ensure Aregbesola's safety.

However, in response to the allegations, Omipidan vehemently denied any involvement in or support for violence, emphasizing his track record of peaceful engagement as a journalist over the past two decades. He dismissed the accusations as baseless and aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

Omipidan also cautioned against misconstruing his intentions and suggested that those leveling accusations against him may have ulterior motives.

The escalating tensions underscore the need for heightened vigilance and responsible discourse to prevent any potential violence or harm to individuals involved in political disagreements.