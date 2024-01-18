Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi Heads Nigeria's Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation

Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi has assumed his role as the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation in Nigeria, appointed by President Bola Tinubu. Taking office in Abuja, Shinkafi expressed his gratitude for the president's faith in his capabilities and called upon the ministry's employees to prioritize productivity for the nation's progress.

Embracing the Mantle of Leadership

Shinkafi has taken the reins from his predecessor, Didi Walson-Jack, with a promise to uphold and advance the foundation laid down by her. In his address, he emphasized the importance of collaboration, work ethics, and an open-door policy. He appreciated the efforts of the ministry's directors and expressed a firm commitment to work in unison with them.

Uniting for Progress

For the smooth functioning of the ministry, Shinkafi underscored the significance of teamwork and dedication. He urged all the staff to work effectively and harmoniously to achieve the Ministry's objectives. Shinkafi's leadership approach resonates with his pledge of accountability and his willingness to cooperate with Prof Joseph Utsev, the Minister, and Muhammad Goronyo, the Minister of State.

A Legacy of Excellence

Didi Walson-Jack, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Education, reflected on her tenure with gratitude. Commending the staff's dedication to excellence, she encouraged them to extend the same support to the new Permanent Secretary. Walson-Jack was confident that Shinkafi, a seasoned accountant and administrator with a wealth of experience in various government roles, will lead the ministry to further success.

Shinkafi's appointment is seen as a transition of responsibilities from one capable leadership to another. His previous roles within the government, including the ministries of Finance, Women Affairs, and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation since becoming a Permanent Secretary in 2020, have prepared him for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.