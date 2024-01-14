Alhaja Lateefat Oyeyemi Kolapo Installed as Iyalode of Egba Muslims

In an event marked by dignitary presence and communal recognition, Alhaja Lateefat Oyeyemi Kolapo—publisher of The Point Newspapers—was installed as the Iyalode of Egba Muslims. The honorific title, reflecting her life of unwavering service, strong moral compass, and leadership acumen, was bestowed upon her at a ceremony held at the Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta.

A First in Many Ways

Alhaja Kolapo’s journey has been one of many pioneering milestones. Her innovative spirit and professional excellence led her to be acknowledged as the first female Group Business Editor of the Punch Newspapers. This recognition serves as a testament to her dedication and expertise in her field.

Leaders Commend Kolapo’s Strength of Character

Voicing high praise and confidence in her abilities, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, lauded Kolapo’s installation as a well-deserved honor. Represented by Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo, his Deputy Chief of Staff, Governor Abiodun extolled her strength of character and leadership qualities. He expressed assurance that her attributes of courage, philanthropy, tenacity, and focus would enable her to discharge her new role effectively.

Tradition of Rewarding Excellence

Underscoring the significance of the installation, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, represented by Senator Abubakar Ohere, noted that the event was a symbol of Egbaland’s tradition of rewarding excellence and brilliance. Joining the chorus of praise, Dr. Taofeek Amolegbe, Mufasiru of Egbaland, extended his congratulations to Alhaja Kolapo and encouraged her to continue being a coordinator of people in her community.

In the light of her new role, the community looks forward to witnessing the continued contributions of Alhaja Kolapo—a woman of exemplary leadership and service.