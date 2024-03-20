Police Vows to Rescue the Abducted Akwa Ibom Finance Director and Wife

The unsettling trend of kidnappings in Nigeria's Akwa Ibom state took a distressing turn last Sunday evening with the abduction of Elder Nyaknobong Etuk, a Director of Finance, and his wife. The couple was seized by gunmen in front of their residence, leaving behind their twin infants in a harrowing ordeal that has since mobilized police forces into action.

Advertisment

Upon receiving news of the incident, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, under the directive of State Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, initiated a comprehensive investigation aimed at rescuing the kidnapped couple.

CSP Odiko MacDon, the State Police Public Relations Officer, affirmed the force's commitment to not only secure the couple's release but also to apprehend the culprits responsible for this crime. "Kidnapping is a crime that is short-lived," MacDon assured, signaling a robust law enforcement response to the ongoing situation.

A Community in Distress

The local community and the victims' family have been left in a state of shock and fear following the abduction. According to a family source, the couple's infant twins have been inconsolable since the incident. This personal tragedy has underscored the broader issue of security and safety in the region, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to combat the menace of kidnapping.

In addition to the immediate case, the police have also been active on other fronts. The recent rescue of the Nsit Atai Chapter Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abasiakan Eshiet, alongside two others, showcases the concerted efforts by the police and other security agencies to address the issue of kidnappings.