Akpan & Oduma Season 9 Premieres: New Laughs, Star-Studded Cast Announced

Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), the powerhouse behind some of the nation's most beloved entertainment content, has officially announced the much-anticipated return of the comedy series 'Akpan & Oduma' for its ninth season, starting March 18, 2024. Promising an array of fresh surprises and an even bigger laugh quotient, this season is set to captivate audiences across multiple generations with its unique blend of humor and societal commentary.

Advertisment

Star-Studded New Season

The new season of 'Akpan & Oduma' not only brings back the cherished antics of its titular characters but also introduces a slew of content creators who are set to add an extra layer of hilarity to the series. Esteemed names such as Mr Macaroni, Motunde, Kiriku, and Miz Gabbie, alongside regulars like Chief Olododo and Sister Bridget, are poised to make this season unforgettable. With over 180 million views on YouTube, the series' popularity among the youth and other demographics is undeniable. The inclusion of these guest stars is a strategic move to leverage this popularity and broaden the show's appeal.

Engaging Storylines & Hilarious Situations

Advertisment

According to Wale Adenuga (Jnr.), the producer, the upcoming season has been meticulously crafted to surpass previous iterations in both scale and entertainment value. The narrative follows Akpan and Oduma, as well as their eclectic mix of friends, through a series of uproarious escapades in their quest for quick wealth in the city. This season's storyline is packed with original and engaging content that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with laughter and anticipation. Each episode, releasing every Monday, is a standalone adventure that contributes to the overarching narrative of the season.

Continuing A Legacy of Laughter

'Akpan & Oduma' has, over the years, established itself as a cornerstone of Nigerian comedy, resonating with audiences for its relatable humor and insightful social commentary. The series' ability to evolve while maintaining the core essence of its humor is a testament to the creative vision behind it. As the ninth season unfolds, it carries the legacy forward, setting new benchmarks for quality entertainment. With a blend of fresh talent and seasoned performers, the show is all set to deliver an unparalleled comedy experience.

As the curtain rises on the ninth season of 'Akpan & Oduma,' audiences nationwide are in for a treat. The series promises not just laughs, but a reflection on societal dynamics, making it more than just a comedy show. It's a mirror to the society it entertains, a characteristic that has endeared it to millions. With anticipation building, the new season is poised to be a landmark in the series' illustrious journey.