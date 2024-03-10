AK Media Thrives, Honors Late Founder Benson Akindeju with Legacy of Growth and New Content

Five years post the passing of Benson Akindeju, the visionary behind AK Media Concepts, the company stands as a testament to his enduring legacy, celebrating remarkable growth and the fruition of his dreams into reality. Yosola Akindeju-Asekun, the late founder's first child and current MD/CEO, reflects on the journey, expressing profound gratitude for the divine assistance and unwavering support from media partners that have been pivotal in the company's success.

Advertisment

AK Media Concepts, since its inception in 2005 by Benson Akindeju, affectionately known as Big Soul, has been a beacon of family entertainment, producing beloved programs such as Family Ties, A Thorn in the Flesh, Nowhere To Be Found, Face2Face, Oyinmomo, and Liberty Villa. Under the stewardship of Yosola Akindeju-Asekun, the company not only preserved these legacies but is also on the verge of introducing new content, including City Bursters, promising to keep the flag flying high and continue the mission envisioned by its founder.

Gratitude and Future Directions

Yosola's heartfelt thanks to the Almighty and the company's supporters underscore the collective effort and shared vision that have been key to AK Media's resilience and growth. The anticipation surrounding the launch of new projects like City Bursters signals a fresh chapter for AK Media, with a commitment to expanding its content portfolio while staying true to the essence of family entertainment that Big Soul championed.

The transition of leadership and the continued success of AK Media Concepts signify more than just corporate endurance; they reflect a profound respect and dedication to fulfilling Benson Akindeju's dreams.