en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Airtel Africa’s CEO Commends President Tinubu’s FX Policy, Announces Major Data Center Project

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
Airtel Africa’s CEO Commends President Tinubu’s FX Policy, Announces Major Data Center Project

In a turning point for tech development in Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, has lauded the foreign exchange policy of President Bola Tinubu, citing its crucial role in enhancing the predictability of business planning in the country. Ogunsanya shared these insights with State House correspondents, following a high-profile meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa.

Foreign Exchange Policy: A Beacon of Hope

While acknowledging the ongoing challenges with FX liquidity, Ogunsanya stated that the situation has notably improved compared to previous months. This improvement, he said, is a glimmer of hope for a brighter economic future in Nigeria.

Airtel Africa’s Grand Plan

In another exciting revelation, Ogunsanya announced Airtel Africa’s ambitious project to establish one of the largest data centers in Africa. This center, he said, is designed to serve multinationals in Nigeria and selected foreign countries. Despite the project still being in the final stages of budgeting, Airtel Africa has already secured both land and consultants, with plans imminent to break ground on the project.

Looking Forward

Set to retire in six months, the Airtel CEO also shared that President Tinubu has encouraged Nigerians to expect the best from his government. While acknowledging the challenges that remain, Ogunsanya expressed a resilient optimism about the future of Nigeria’s business landscape, driven by progressive policies and innovative tech projects.

0
Africa Business Nigeria
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
12 mins ago
Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Potential Catalyst for Africa's Progress
The upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, to be hosted by Uganda from 15 to 20 January 2024, is poised to be a monumental event for Africa, according to Fred Bamwine, an influential figure in the region. Delegates from the movement’s 120 member states will convene at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, with arrivals facilitated through the
Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Potential Catalyst for Africa's Progress
Zambia's Economic Recovery at Risk, Warns GREEN Party Leader
1 hour ago
Zambia's Economic Recovery at Risk, Warns GREEN Party Leader
Morocco Secures Presidency of UN Human Rights Council Amid Controversies
1 hour ago
Morocco Secures Presidency of UN Human Rights Council Amid Controversies
Parallel Wireless Expands Connectivity in Africa with Over 1,500 Open RAN Sites
20 mins ago
Parallel Wireless Expands Connectivity in Africa with Over 1,500 Open RAN Sites
Cholera Infections Surge in Mwanza: Commissioner Issues Directives
27 mins ago
Cholera Infections Surge in Mwanza: Commissioner Issues Directives
President Ramaphosa Honors Dr. Peter Magubane: A Call for Journalistic Integrity
36 mins ago
President Ramaphosa Honors Dr. Peter Magubane: A Call for Journalistic Integrity
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
44 seconds
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
UK Foreign Minister Questions Israel's Actions in Gaza: A Breach of International Law?
46 seconds
UK Foreign Minister Questions Israel's Actions in Gaza: A Breach of International Law?
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
4 mins
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Arrested Over Alleged Vote-Buying: Integrity of Political Process Under Scrutiny
6 mins
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Arrested Over Alleged Vote-Buying: Integrity of Political Process Under Scrutiny
Political Tensions Flare in Warsaw Following Detention of PiS Members
11 mins
Political Tensions Flare in Warsaw Following Detention of PiS Members
Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern
13 mins
Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern
Kenya's Majority Leader Defends Parliament's Decision to Proceed with Public Hearings
13 mins
Kenya's Majority Leader Defends Parliament's Decision to Proceed with Public Hearings
Michigan Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy, Meets Daughter on Mother's Day
13 mins
Michigan Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy, Meets Daughter on Mother's Day
South Africa Alleges Genocide by Israel in Historic Legal Case
22 mins
South Africa Alleges Genocide by Israel in Historic Legal Case
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
59 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app