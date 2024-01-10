Airtel Africa’s CEO Commends President Tinubu’s FX Policy, Announces Major Data Center Project

In a turning point for tech development in Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, has lauded the foreign exchange policy of President Bola Tinubu, citing its crucial role in enhancing the predictability of business planning in the country. Ogunsanya shared these insights with State House correspondents, following a high-profile meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa.

Foreign Exchange Policy: A Beacon of Hope

While acknowledging the ongoing challenges with FX liquidity, Ogunsanya stated that the situation has notably improved compared to previous months. This improvement, he said, is a glimmer of hope for a brighter economic future in Nigeria.

Airtel Africa’s Grand Plan

In another exciting revelation, Ogunsanya announced Airtel Africa’s ambitious project to establish one of the largest data centers in Africa. This center, he said, is designed to serve multinationals in Nigeria and selected foreign countries. Despite the project still being in the final stages of budgeting, Airtel Africa has already secured both land and consultants, with plans imminent to break ground on the project.

Looking Forward

Set to retire in six months, the Airtel CEO also shared that President Tinubu has encouraged Nigerians to expect the best from his government. While acknowledging the challenges that remain, Ogunsanya expressed a resilient optimism about the future of Nigeria’s business landscape, driven by progressive policies and innovative tech projects.