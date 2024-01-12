Air Peace Expands African Connectivity with New Routes

Air Peace, one of Nigeria’s leading airlines, is broadening its horizons by launching new services from Lagos to Cotonou in the Benin Republic and Abidjan in the Ivory Coast, commencing on January 22, 2024. This strategic move bolsters the airline’s regional routes to a total of 10, a significant growth within less than a decade since its initiation of scheduled flight operations.

Expansion Reflects Commitment to Pan-African Connectivity

Air Peace’s spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, emphasized that the introduction of these new routes underscores the airline’s dedication to enhancing connectivity across Africa. The move is also seen as a robust gesture towards supporting the economic growth of the continent. The airline is not stopping at the Lagos-Cotonou and Lagos-Abidjan routes. It has ambitious plans to roll out additional connections, including Abidjan-Dakar, Cotonou-Dakar, and Abidjan-Cotonou flights.

A Leading Force in Nigeria’s Aviation Sector

Air Peace has already established a strong presence in Nigeria’s aviation sector, operating a diverse network of 21 domestic routes, eight regional, and six international destinations. The airline’s commitment to its growth and the development of African aviation is mirrored in its expanding fleet, which has swelled to over 30 aircraft. This includes five state-of-the-art Embraer 195-E2s and a confirmed order for an additional five Embraer 175s.

Strategic Growth and Future Prospects

The expansion of Air Peace’s flight network is a testament to the airline’s strategic growth plans and its commitment to fostering economic prosperity across the African continent. As it soars into the Benin Republic and Ivory Coast markets, the airline is poised to further its objective of connecting Africa and facilitating regional development. With the newly introduced routes, Air Peace continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the African aviation sector, paving the way for future growth and increased connectivity.