AIG Owohunwa Stresses Legal Compliance in Police Detentions

Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Idowu Owohunwa, in a recent visit to the Police Special Fraud Unit (SFU) in Ikoyi, Lagos, underscored the importance of police adherence to legal detention timeframes. The visit aimed to evaluate the conditions within the cells and to ensure respect for the rights of those in custody.

Owohunwa Highlights Legal Compliance and Humane Treatment

During his oversight tour, AIG Owohunwa expressed concern over instances of detainees’ prolonged stay beyond legally permissible durations. He emphasized the need for consistent cell monitoring, a measure he views as crucial in preventing custodial violence and respecting detainees’ rights.

While interacting with the detainees, the AIG stressed the importance of treating them humanely, reminding his colleagues of their commitment to uphold the basic rights of all citizens, including those in custody. His visit serves as a timely reminder of the need for legal compliance in police detentions and the inherent dignity of all individuals, irrespective of their alleged crimes.

Call for Proactivity in Monitoring Cells

Addressing the Commissioner of Police overseeing the SFU, Owohunwa advised strict adherence to stipulated detention periods. He called for a proactive stance from all sectional heads, urging them to frequently visit cells within their jurisdiction. These visits, he believes, would foster a culture of respect for detainees’ rights and promote justice.

FCID’s Emphasis on Upholding Human Rights

The Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), under the leadership of AIG Owohunwa, continues to emphasize the importance of respecting individual rights while conducting investigations. This recent visit to the SFU and the call for strict adherence to legal detention periods is a testament to the FCID’s commitment to align its operations with international human rights standards.

In a world where the quest for justice can often blur the lines of human dignity, Owohunwa’s visit to the SFU serves as a beacon of hope. It is a reminder that in the pursuit of justice, the rights and dignity of individuals must remain inviolate.