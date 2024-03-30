AGN President Lauds Tinubu's Role in Zack Orji's UK Post-Surgery Trip

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Chief Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON, has publicly thanked President Bola Tinubu for his significant intervention in the health recovery journey of celebrated actor Zack Orji. Following successful brain surgeries, Orji has embarked on a trip to the United Kingdom for a crucial post-surgery assessment, backed by the support of the President, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and other dignitaries.

Unwavering Support for Zack Orji

Rollas's gratitude extends to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her nurturing support, Seyi Tinubu for his unwavering backing, and Barr. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, Minister for Women Affairs, for her dedicated efforts. The solidarity and assistance provided by Orji's longtime friend, Ahmed Bala, was also highlighted, showcasing a community rallying to aid one of its esteemed members during a challenging period.

Presidential Backing for the Creative Industry

This gesture by President Tinubu is part of a broader push to elevate the creative sector, as Rollas notes the President's clear determination to enhance the industry's relevance and economic contribution. The appointment of key industry professionals to significant positions, including AGN member Ali Nuhu as Managing Director of Nigeria Film Corporation, underscores this commitment.

Correcting the Record

In dispelling recent rumors about Zack Orji's demise, the AGN leadership reaffirmed the actor's health and the ongoing support he is receiving. This incident has not only highlighted the close-knit nature of the Nigerian creative community but also