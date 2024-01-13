Agbo Blessing: A Prankster Turning the Tide in Nollywood

Agbo Blessing, a rising star in the digital world, known as Blessing Voltage, has carved a niche for herself on TikTok as a skit maker and prankster, boasting a following of over 381,000 global users. With an unyielding passion for acting, Blessing has spent eight formidable years within the Nollywood industry, striving to make a mark in the field of entertainment.

A Struggle Against the Odds

Despite her relentless pursuit of her dreams, Blessing’s journey has been fraught with obstacles. She has traversed the lengths of Enugu, Asaba, Delta, and Lagos, in search of substantive roles in movies. Yet, she was often relegated to mere cameo appearances, thereby limiting her opportunity to truly showcase her acting prowess. Prejudices within the industry added another layer of complexity to her struggle, further narrowing her path to success.

Apart from the professional hurdles, Blessing had to grapple with the darker side of the industry as well. She revealed instances of unwanted advances from directors and producers, often presented as means to secure roles. These experiences, coupled with circumstances that forced her to seek shelter under bridges, painted a stark picture of her struggle.

Turning the Tide with Pranks

With adversity came resilience, and Blessing found an unconventional route to express herself – pranks. These pranks, which she refers to as social experiments, serve as a medium for her to study human behavior and vulnerabilities. She willingly places herself in precarious situations in order to highlight society’s lack of kindness and compassion.

Blessing’s commitment to her pranks is unwavering. She emphasizes that she acknowledges no boundaries when it comes to staging her social experiments. Her pranks, while risky, are designed with the intent of prompting societal change by encouraging people to reconsider their attitudes towards others.

A Prank with a Purpose

One of her most notable pranks involved pretending to be a victim of a money ritual, a controversial practice associated with internet fraudsters, colloquially referred to as ‘Yahoo boys’. The prank, which went viral, was intended to gauge and expose people’s reactions to such scenarios. In spite of the potential threats and unsafe conditions she often encounters, Blessing stands resolute in her mission to pass profound messages to the world through her pranks.