en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Agbo Blessing: A Prankster Turning the Tide in Nollywood

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Agbo Blessing: A Prankster Turning the Tide in Nollywood

Agbo Blessing, a rising star in the digital world, known as Blessing Voltage, has carved a niche for herself on TikTok as a skit maker and prankster, boasting a following of over 381,000 global users. With an unyielding passion for acting, Blessing has spent eight formidable years within the Nollywood industry, striving to make a mark in the field of entertainment.

A Struggle Against the Odds

Despite her relentless pursuit of her dreams, Blessing’s journey has been fraught with obstacles. She has traversed the lengths of Enugu, Asaba, Delta, and Lagos, in search of substantive roles in movies. Yet, she was often relegated to mere cameo appearances, thereby limiting her opportunity to truly showcase her acting prowess. Prejudices within the industry added another layer of complexity to her struggle, further narrowing her path to success.

Apart from the professional hurdles, Blessing had to grapple with the darker side of the industry as well. She revealed instances of unwanted advances from directors and producers, often presented as means to secure roles. These experiences, coupled with circumstances that forced her to seek shelter under bridges, painted a stark picture of her struggle.

Turning the Tide with Pranks

With adversity came resilience, and Blessing found an unconventional route to express herself – pranks. These pranks, which she refers to as social experiments, serve as a medium for her to study human behavior and vulnerabilities. She willingly places herself in precarious situations in order to highlight society’s lack of kindness and compassion.

Blessing’s commitment to her pranks is unwavering. She emphasizes that she acknowledges no boundaries when it comes to staging her social experiments. Her pranks, while risky, are designed with the intent of prompting societal change by encouraging people to reconsider their attitudes towards others.

A Prank with a Purpose

One of her most notable pranks involved pretending to be a victim of a money ritual, a controversial practice associated with internet fraudsters, colloquially referred to as ‘Yahoo boys’. The prank, which went viral, was intended to gauge and expose people’s reactions to such scenarios. In spite of the potential threats and unsafe conditions she often encounters, Blessing stands resolute in her mission to pass profound messages to the world through her pranks.

0
Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
14 mins ago
Nigerian Bride's Extravagant Bride Price Presentation Sparks Online Debate
In a captivating display of tradition and opulence, a bride in Imo State, Nigeria, has garnered widespread attention on social media following the presentation of her bride price. The bride price, a deeply entrenched aspect of marital ceremonies in many Nigerian cultures, consisted of a diverse range of items. These included food staples such as
Nigerian Bride's Extravagant Bride Price Presentation Sparks Online Debate
Governor Dikko Radda Mourns Katsina Bus Accident Victims, Pledges Improved Road Safety
29 mins ago
Governor Dikko Radda Mourns Katsina Bus Accident Victims, Pledges Improved Road Safety
Blessing Voltage: From Nollywood Struggles to TikTok Stardom
55 mins ago
Blessing Voltage: From Nollywood Struggles to TikTok Stardom
Portable: From Chart-topping Musician to Successful Entrepreneur
14 mins ago
Portable: From Chart-topping Musician to Successful Entrepreneur
Task Force Opposes Revoking PINL's Surveillance Contract, Accuses NAF of Oil Theft Syndicate Influence
16 mins ago
Task Force Opposes Revoking PINL's Surveillance Contract, Accuses NAF of Oil Theft Syndicate Influence
Verydarkman's Criticism of Actress Tonto Dikeh Stirs Controversy
17 mins ago
Verydarkman's Criticism of Actress Tonto Dikeh Stirs Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
3 mins
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
SABC Announces Comprehensive Live Coverage of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
6 mins
SABC Announces Comprehensive Live Coverage of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
End of an Era: ANC Veteran Dr. Dlamini-Zuma Announces Retirement
7 mins
End of an Era: ANC Veteran Dr. Dlamini-Zuma Announces Retirement
George Clooney: The Joy of Directing and 'The Boys In The Boat'
7 mins
George Clooney: The Joy of Directing and 'The Boys In The Boat'
Ballot Counting Underway Following Taiwan's Presidential Election
10 mins
Ballot Counting Underway Following Taiwan's Presidential Election
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
13 mins
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
13 mins
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
Multiple Victories for Teams in High School and College Sports Games
14 mins
Multiple Victories for Teams in High School and College Sports Games
From Fan to Homeowner: The Greany Family Buys Marcus Smart's Former Home
14 mins
From Fan to Homeowner: The Greany Family Buys Marcus Smart's Former Home
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app