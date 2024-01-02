AG Mortgage Bank PLC Completes First Tranche of N1 Billion Tier 2 Capital Issuance

AG Mortgage Bank PLC, one of Nigeria’s licensed primary mortgage institutions, has successfully completed the first tranche of N1 billion from its N2 billion Tier 2 Capital issuance. Achieved through its Special Purpose Vehicle, AG Funding SPV Limited, this capital raise aims to bolster the bank’s Tier 2 capital, enabling it to sustainably serve its clients and support its operations in providing mortgage loans and financing for real estate projects.

Enhancing the Bank’s Capacity

The bank, renowned for its mortgage lending and real estate construction financing services, had WealthBridge Capital Partners Limited acting as the Arranger for the transaction. The Managing Director of AG Mortgage Bank PLC, Mr. Ngozi Anyogu, emphasized that the capital raise increases the bank’s capacity to operate effectively. This move is expected to fortify the bank’s position as a key player in the Nigerian mortgage and real estate finance industry.

WealthBridge’s Role and Future Prospects

The Group Managing Director/CEO of WealthBridge Group, Mr. Ahmed Lawal, expressed satisfaction with their role in the transaction. He noted previous successful partnerships with the bank, including a N1.5 billion note issuance for a housing project in Enugu. Mr. Lawal also highlighted the growing potential and innovative developments within the Nigerian mortgage banking and real estate industry, hinting at a bright future for such economic sectors.

Commitment to Industry Growth

WealthBridge continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the industry’s growth by providing sustainable and innovative financial solutions across various economic sectors. Their involvement in this transaction not only underlines their expertise in financial arrangements but also their dedication to propelling the real estate and mortgage banking industry forward. As AG Mortgage Bank PLC completes its first tranche of the N2 billion Tier 2 Capital issuance, the Nigerian mortgage banking and real estate industry await more landmark achievements.