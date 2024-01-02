en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AG Mortgage Bank PLC Completes First Tranche of N1 Billion Tier 2 Capital Issuance

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
AG Mortgage Bank PLC Completes First Tranche of N1 Billion Tier 2 Capital Issuance

AG Mortgage Bank PLC, one of Nigeria’s licensed primary mortgage institutions, has successfully completed the first tranche of N1 billion from its N2 billion Tier 2 Capital issuance. Achieved through its Special Purpose Vehicle, AG Funding SPV Limited, this capital raise aims to bolster the bank’s Tier 2 capital, enabling it to sustainably serve its clients and support its operations in providing mortgage loans and financing for real estate projects.

Enhancing the Bank’s Capacity

The bank, renowned for its mortgage lending and real estate construction financing services, had WealthBridge Capital Partners Limited acting as the Arranger for the transaction. The Managing Director of AG Mortgage Bank PLC, Mr. Ngozi Anyogu, emphasized that the capital raise increases the bank’s capacity to operate effectively. This move is expected to fortify the bank’s position as a key player in the Nigerian mortgage and real estate finance industry.

WealthBridge’s Role and Future Prospects

The Group Managing Director/CEO of WealthBridge Group, Mr. Ahmed Lawal, expressed satisfaction with their role in the transaction. He noted previous successful partnerships with the bank, including a N1.5 billion note issuance for a housing project in Enugu. Mr. Lawal also highlighted the growing potential and innovative developments within the Nigerian mortgage banking and real estate industry, hinting at a bright future for such economic sectors.

Commitment to Industry Growth

WealthBridge continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the industry’s growth by providing sustainable and innovative financial solutions across various economic sectors. Their involvement in this transaction not only underlines their expertise in financial arrangements but also their dedication to propelling the real estate and mortgage banking industry forward. As AG Mortgage Bank PLC completes its first tranche of the N2 billion Tier 2 Capital issuance, the Nigerian mortgage banking and real estate industry await more landmark achievements.

0
Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited Files Annual Report, Reinforces Trust and Transparency

By BNN Correspondents

Mild Winter Impacts Businesses, Individuals Brace for Possible Snowfall

By Salman Khan

SGA Engineering: Two Decades of Resilience and Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

Two Decades-Long Gaming Legacy Ends: Paddy's Game Shoppe Announces Closure

By Salman Khan

Gunkul Engineering Plc to Fund 17 Renewable Energy Projects in Thailan ...
@Business · 1 min
Gunkul Engineering Plc to Fund 17 Renewable Energy Projects in Thailan ...
heart comment 0
American Lithium Corp Falters with a 4.35% Stock Price Decrease

By BNN Correspondents

American Lithium Corp Falters with a 4.35% Stock Price Decrease
Lincoln Electric Products Makes Strategic Move to Bartlesville, Fueling Local Growth

By Momen Zellmi

Lincoln Electric Products Makes Strategic Move to Bartlesville, Fueling Local Growth
NIKE Q2 2024 Earnings Call: A Deep Dive into Financial Performance and Future Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

NIKE Q2 2024 Earnings Call: A Deep Dive into Financial Performance and Future Strategies
Willmar Police Department Raises Starting Wage for Community Service Officers

By Salman Khan

Willmar Police Department Raises Starting Wage for Community Service Officers
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
2 mins
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
2 mins
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
2 mins
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
2 mins
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
2 mins
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
2 mins
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
2 mins
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
3 mins
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
23 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app